Hainan high school holds online course for students and teachers in Moscow schools

HAIKOU /China/, December 6. /TASS/. A high school in the southern Chinese province of Hainan held an online course for students and teachers at Moscow schools No. 1329 and 1948 from November 20 to 28. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the curriculum was aimed at learning the Chinese language, the geography of China, and the cultural heritage of the country.

"Before conducting this online course, a team of teachers from Hainan’s middle school repeatedly calibrated it based on the knowledge and level of Chinese language proficiency of students in Moscow schools," the newspaper quoted Chen Mei, a teacher at the Hainan school, as saying. She explained that the course is divided into four thematic blocks, including interpersonal communication, Chinese food, shopping and traditional holidays and festivals of the country. For nine days, Russian students "traveled" through China with the help of videos, got acquainted with the customs and traditions of Chinese national holidays, studied the history of China’s landmarks.

According to Su Huimei, head of the international department of Hainan’s secondary school, the educational institution of Hainan maintains close ties with the two Moscow schools. "In previous years, Russian students and teachers have visited Hainan’s middle school to exchange experiences during winter camps," she pointed out. She said the winter school included Chinese language courses, calligraphy, tea ceremony lessons, Taijiquan (Chinese martial art) training and other disciplines.

"Educational exchanges were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and were moved to an online format," Su Huimei noted. "Despite this, Hainan’s high school tries to promote studying Chinese among Russian students, develop cultural ties and expand exchanges between the two countries," she summarized.