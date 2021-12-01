FSB collars 85 underground gunmakers in nationwide sweep

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended 85 clandestine gunmakers, from whom over 350 weapons were confiscated, the Public Relations Center of Russia’s Federal Security Service told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Federal Security Service in coordination with Russia’s Interior Ministry and National Guard (Rosgvardiya) foiled the criminal activity of 85 residents involved in restoring the combat characteristics of civilian weapons samples in clandestine workshops and their sale," the agency said. Seventeen underground workshops were unearthed where the restoration of weapons and the manufacture of ammunition transpired. "That said, 353 domestic and foreign-made firearms have been confiscated, and removed from illegal circulation," the agency continued.

Six machine guns, 23 assault rifles, 18 submachine guns, 224 pistols and revolvers, 104 carbines, rifles and shotguns, as well as 10 artillery rounds, 14 anti-personnel mines, 30 hand grenades, over 11,000 cartridges of various calibers, about 30 kg of explosives (gunpowder, TNT), key components and features of weapons, and 12 silencers have been confiscated.

According to the FSB, a nationwide sweep to nab illegal gunmakers was carried out in November across 30 regions. "Investigative actions were conducted at the residential addresses of the illegal gunmakers," the agency stressed.

The Public Relations Center of Russia’s Federal Security Service noted that criminal activity of these gunmakers will be considered based on the amendments to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which came into force on July 12, 2021, and reinforce liability under articles 222, 223 of the Criminal Code.