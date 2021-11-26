Several weeks needed to assess vaccines’ efficacy against new COVID variant - WHO

UNITED NATIONS, November 26. /TASS/. It will take several weeks for the World Health Organization (WHO) to assess the efficacy of the existing coronavirus vaccines against the new coronavirus variant that was identified in the south of Africa, the United Nations said in a press statement on Friday.

"The WHO anticipates it will take a few weeks to understand what the variant means and how it might impact diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines," it said. "Later today, the WHO will announce whether the variant will be classified as one of interest or of concern."

The data on the new SARS-CoV-2 variant, B.1.1.529, which was identified in the south of Africa, was put on the international database GISAID on November 22. The WHO expressed concern over reports from South Africa about the rapid spread of the infection in the densely-populated Gauteng province, which may indicate the strain’s high transmissibility. It is convening a virtual meeting with experts around the world on the recently reported COVID-19 variant, B 1.1.529. Several countries have suspended air service with South Africa and other countries in the south of Africa as a preventive measure.

The first B.1.1.529 coronavirus case was identified in Botswana not long ago. The bulk of the cases - 77 - were reported from South Africa. Four cases were confirmed in Botswana, one in Hong Kong, one in Belgium, and one in Israel. It has been established by now that this strain has 50 mutations and can probably infect vaccinated people.