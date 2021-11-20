Russia to produce 2 bln doses of vaccines against coronavirus next year, minister says

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Next year Russia will be able to produce 2 bln doses of vaccines against the coronavirus infection, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told the Russia-1 channel on Saturday.

"We have a reserve, we are already exporting this product and have a capability of reaching the production volume of 2 bln next year," he said.

The official reported that over 100 mln sets of vaccines have entered civilian circulation. "This is both the two-component Sputnik V and [Sputnik] Light, as well as other vaccines certified in Russia. And the total of 300 mln doses will be produced by the end of the year," he added.

Mass vaccination of the adult population over the age of 18 was launched in Russian regions on January 18. To date, Russia has certified four vaccines against the coronavirus infection: Sputnik V and Sputnik Light by the Gamaleya Center of Russia’s Healthcare Ministry, EpiVacCorona developed by the Vector Center of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, as well as CoviVac created by the Chumakov Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac jabs have two doses while Sputnik Light is a single-shot vaccine.