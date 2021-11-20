Russia detects 37,120 COVID-19 cases over 24 hours, crisis center says

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia has registered 37,120 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 9,294,188 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday. According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.4%.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,254. In all, 262,843 patients died of the infection. According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.83%.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 36,172. In all, 7,992,426 patients have recovered. According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has increased to the level of 86% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.