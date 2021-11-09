Teenagers accused of plotting terrorist acts in Kerch are sentenced to 4 and 7 years

SIMFEROPOL, November 9. /TASS/. The two teenagers who were conspiring to perform terrorist acts in educational institutions in Crimea’s city of Kerch following the explosions and shooting at the city college have been sentenced in court to 4 and 7 years in prison, the press service of the regional FSB branch for the republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol reported on Tuesday.

"The Southern District Military Court in the city of Rostov-on-Don convicted residents of Kerch involved in plotting terrorist acts in educational facilities in Kerch. In February 2020, the FSB branch in Crimea and Sevastopol foiled the preparation of terrorist acts by two residents of Kerch, 2003 and 2004 of birth. They are proponents of the extremist ideology, followers of Vladislav Roslyakov who killed 20 people at the Kerch Polytechnic College in October 2018," the message reads.

According to the agency, the teenagers developed plans for armed attacks by finding instructions on the Internet for making improvised explosive devices, as well as building schematics. Searches in their homes yielded improvised explosive devices purchased via the Internet and components to make explosives. It was revealed that the teenagers tested these devices on domestic animals. They also administered so-called death groups on social networks and messengers whose subscribers were persuaded to commit similar crimes.

A criminal case was opened against the teenagers by the Investigative Department of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). The investigation was conducted by employees of the Department of Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the Main Investigative Department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

"According to the decision of the Southern District Military Court, the defendants were found guilty of committing the crimes and sentenced [a minor] to 7 years of imprisonment with a sentence in young offenders’ institution and [an adult] to 4 years of imprisonment with a sentence in a penal colony, respectively," the message adds.

On October 17, 2018, a student of the Kerch Polytechnic College, Vladislav Roslyakov, opened fire on his fellow students and set off an explosion in an educational facility. Twenty people died in the incident, and the shooter committed suicide.