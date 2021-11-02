Successive batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Nicaragua

MEXICO CITY, November 2. /TASS/. Nicaragua has received a batch of more than 100,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the El 19 Digital government portal said on Tuesday citing the vice president of the Central American country.

"Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo thanked Moscow for its donated batch of Russia’s Sputnik V delivered to our country on Monday afternoon," the portal reads. The first batch of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V was delivered to Nicaragua free of charge in February this year.

So far, Nicaragua has received 220,000 dual doses of Russia’s Sputnik V jab as well as 3,680,000 doses of the Sputnik Light shot. Apart from Sputnik V, Nicaragua also uses Cuba’s Abdala and Soberana 02 vaccines, the British-Swedish AstraZeneca shot along with its Indian equivalent Covishield as well as vaccines by the US-based company Moderna, the American-German partnership of Pfizer and BioNTech.

According to the Nicaraguan Health Ministry, over 2.9 million people have already been inoculated with at least one dose that corresponds with 45.28% of the country’s population aged 2 and up. According to official data, since the onset of the pandemic, 16,442 people have been infected with coronavirus in the Central American country, whose population totals 6.5 million, while 208 patients have died.