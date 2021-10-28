Crimea detects record high number of daily COVID-19 infections

SIMFEROPOL, October 28. /TASS/. Crimea has recorded 681 coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, the regional Health Ministry’s website reported on Thursday.

The day before, the region also documented the maximum daily growth of 670 cases. Crimea has been recording the highest figures since the beginning of the pandemic daily since October 3 when 421 cases were detected for the first time.

"According to data of the interregional directorate of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing of the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, on October 27, 2021, some 681 cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered on the territory of the Republic of Crimea, in all, 94,665 positive [test results] for [the presence of] COVID-19," the statement said.

It is specified that 12,127 people have been tested for the presence of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours. Some 1,010 patients have recovered over this period.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, approximately 80,000 patients have recovered, about 3,000 patients died. Crimea’s authorities declared the period from October 30 through November 7 non-working days with the preservation of wages for workers. Starting on October 25, the region prohibits excursions for groups of more than 10 people, the republic’s residents over 65 are obligated to stay at home, QR-codes and PCR tests are required to stay at hotels and health resorts, visit bars and restaurants as well as a number of organizations and institutions. The republic is conducting a mandatory vaccination drive for employees in a number of sectors, including tourism.