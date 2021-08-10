Russian defense minister sees society disintegration as main threat for any nation

TASS, August 10./TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu sees society’s disintegration as the main internal threat for any country.

"There is a more awful part, it is becoming or has already become, the main danger for any country over the recent time, over the past decades. These are internal threats. All this is connected with a gradual degradation of society," Shoigu told a panel discussion at the Territory of Senses youth forum on Tuesday.

As an example, the defense minister cited Yugoslavia, Libya, Iraq, Syria and Egypt. "Some have withstood, while others haven’t," he added.

It is clear how to fight against external threats, he stressed. "Threats to use force is when we are threatened, and we understand who is threatening, what they threaten us with, know what they armed with, know how to resist it, how to fight this, and we build our military defense accordingly," the minister added.