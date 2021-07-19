Over 2.5 million people in Moscow region receive first shot of COVID vaccine

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. More than 2.5 million people in the Moscow region have been inoculated with the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and around 1.4 million have received both shots, a spokesman for the regional Health Ministry told TASS on Monday.

According to the region’s Health Minister Svetlana Strigunkova, more and more people want to get vaccinated. "To encourage people, we have organized the second round of a draw of an apartment among those vaccinated," she said, adding that anyone, who receives the first vaccine shot in a period from June 25 to July 30 at a vaccination center in the Moscow region, can compete for an apartment. Applications for participation in the draw are received from July 9 to July 30.