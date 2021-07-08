Highest COVID-19 infection rate currently recorded in northwestern Russia, says official

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The COVID-19 situation in Russia is tense, and the highest infection rate in the country is currently recorded in the Northwestern Federal District, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said on Thursday.

"Of course, the current situation is tense. We are documenting the highest figures currently in the Northwestern Federal District, the highest in the country, followed by the Central Federal District. And several days ago, the Far Eastern Federal District joined them," she said on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

According to Popova, the situation in other regions is a little calmer, but "absolutely unstable." The development of the situation will depend on people’s adherence to anti-COVID measures, she said.