Putin urges Russians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, wear face masks

SOCHI, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the Russians to waste no time in receiving the coronavirus vaccine and reminded them to stay compliant with wearing face coverings and with other recommendations of experts in order to defeat the pandemic.

"I would like to urge people, as I did in my previous speeches, to get vaccinated without wasting time," Putin said on Monday, answering questions from media outlets.

The president added that earlier in the day he spoke with Anna Popova, the head of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare.

"I want - both from myself and on her behalf - to call on our people, our citizens to go on with the vaccination campaign," Putin said.

Along with that, the president said that if some Russians fall ill, "they must not wait for the disease to be developing, but must call for a doctor at the first symptoms."

Putin pointed out that he would like "to remind regional leaders of the need to keep up with the pace of testing and the rate of vaccination." He recalled that additionally, it was crucial to follow the rules mapped out by the experts, adding that under no circumstances should their recommendations be disregarded.

"It is necessary to stay complaint with wearing masks. It is necessary to comply with other requirements of experts. Only in this case will we succeed," Putin said, hoping that success would be achieved.