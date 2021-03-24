Russia records over 8,800 COVID-19 cases in the past day

In relative terms, the growth rate amounted to 0.2%.

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russia recorded 8,861 COVID-19 cases in the past day, bringing the total case tally to 4,483,471, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the Tuva Republic, the Sakhalin Region (0.01%), the Magadan Region (0.04%) and the Republic of Adygea (0.06%).

Moscow confirmed 1,431 new COVID-19 cases. Over the past day 807 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 535 in the Moscow Region, 328 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 238 in the Rostov Region and 208 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 288,852 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.