This week in photos: Protests erupt in Prague, Trump counting cash, and geese get a ride

Protesters lighting flares in Prague, Trump counting money in church, and geese getting a ride are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
Demonstrators lighting flares during protest against the COVID-19 restrictive measures at Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, October 18. The Czech Republic is under partial lockdown closing schools, bars and clubs until November 3© Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump counts money before donating it as he attends a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, US, October 18© REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Aleksei Miranchuk of Atalanta BC scores the 4-0 goal against Goalkeeper Jesper Hansen of FC Midtjylland during the UEFA Champions League Group D match at MCH Arena in Herning, Denmark, October 21© Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images
A Gelada playing with a pumpkin treat, which he was given in preparation for Halloween, at the Wild Place Project in Bristol, England, October 21© Ben Birchall/PA via AP
Army conscripts undergoing a medical check-up at an assembly station of the Moscow military recruiting office in Moscow, Russia, October 20© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
A child and instructor are seen during an indoor skydiving session in a wind tunnel at the Goodsky aerial sports and entertainment centre at Russian University of Spetsnaz, Gudermes, Russia, October 19. Children with disabilities and health conditions from across Russia are offered indoor skydiving at Goodsky centre as part of rehabilitation© Yelena Afonina/TASS
A paramedic accompanies a woman in a wheel chair as they leave a temporary medical facility for patients with a suspected coronavirus infection, located at the VDNKh Exhibition Centre, Moscow, Russia, October 20© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
Taiwan's parliament looking deserted as opposition party KMT lawmakers boycotted parliament session, demanding instead that President Tsai Ing-wen apologize in parilament for allowing import of US pork with ractopamine, a feed additive making meat lean, in Taipei, Taiwan, October 20© EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG
Regolith is dispersed as the Osiris-Rex spacecraft attempts to take a sample of the surface of asteroid Bennu, October 20© NASA via AP
A swan landing in the lake in the centre of the course at Kempton Park Racecourse in Sunbury, England, October 18© Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
A man carries geese on top of his car as he drives on a highway that leads to the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 21© REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A diver plants out Nymphaea Attraction water lilies of the Kapustinsky pond in northeast Moscow ahead of renovation works, Russia, October 21© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
A ride on a special museum train 'Antracyt' crossing the viaduct in Nowa Ruda, Poland, October 18© EPA-EFE/MACIEJ KULCZYNSKI
