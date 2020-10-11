Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine ‘going well’ - Chumakov Center Director General

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Clinical trials of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences are going well, no adverse effects have been observed in the participants, Center’s Director General and a corresponding member of the Academy Aydar Ishmukhametov told TASS.

"Trials of our vaccine in Novosibirsk have been going well for a third day already, no adverse effects were observed in the participants with the exception of soreness at injection site," he said.

Clinical trials of the whole virion inactivated vaccine developed by the Chumakov Center started in Novosibirsk on October 6. Either artificially weakened viruses incapable of causing a disease or dead (inactivated) viruses are used in this type of vaccine.

The Federal Scientific Center was created on the basis of the Institute of Poliomyelitis and Viral Encephalitides of Russian Academy of Medical Sciences. Currently the center is among the world leaders in medical virology, including enterovirus infections, tick-borne encephalitis, coronavirus, and viral hepatites. The center has its own biotechnological vaccine production line.