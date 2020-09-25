Sberbank may increase number of staff working from home, depending on situation — head

MOSCOW, September 25. / TASS /. Sberbank is considering increasing the number of employees working from home if the pandemic worsens, head of Sberbank German Gref told reporters on Friday.

"As you can see, the mayor of Moscow has begun to take active measures that so far sound like requests. I received a letter from the mayor, we have decided to transfer 50% of our staff here in Moscow to remote work starting today. But we will keep an eye out, and if the situation worsens, then, quite possibly, we will increase the number of people who will work from home. Most likely, this situation will last until late spring, until May, maybe, "Gref said.