Moscow will have enough volunteers for coronavirus vaccine trials, mayor says

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Moscow will have enough volunteers to conduct the third phase of coronavirus vaccine trials, the city’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said during an online meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"More than 5,000 people filed applications in just a few days and there is no doubt that we will have enough volunteers to participate in these trials. All infrastructure facilities are ready, as well as an information system to monitor the trials and storage and distribution facilities," Sobyanin pointed out.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and underwent clinical trials in June and July. The Russian Health Ministry announced the launch of vaccine production on August 15. The post-registration trials of the vaccine in Moscow are expected to involve 40,000 volunteers.