Hainan's Haikou ranks first among top-10 Chinese cities with best quality of life

HAIKOU, July 8. /TASS/. The administrative center of Hainan, Haikou, topped the rating of the 10 best cities with best quality of life in China. According to the Haikou Daily newspaper, it retains the championship for the sixth year in a row.

The rating was jointly created by the Chinese State Statistical Office, the China Post and the Institute for National Development at Beijing University. Three key criteria were taken into account: the feeling of satisfaction of the city residents, happiness and prosperity, as well as a sense of security. In addition to these key criteria, 21 related criteria were mentioned, among which the satisfaction of city residents with the quality of water, air, medical services, education, environment, Internet connection's quality, etc.

Apart from Haikou, the top-10 list included Beijing, Shanghai, Changsha (the central province of Hunan), Changchun (the northeastern province of Jilin), Qingdao and Jinan (the eastern province of Shandong), Kunming (the southwestern province of Yunnan), Shenzhen (southern Guangdong) and Xiamen (eastern Fujian).

According to the news outlet, a survey was conducted to compile the rating with over 130,000 participants.

Over the years, Haikou has also become a leader in air quality among China's cities. According to the results of the first quarter of 2020, the city took first place in this category among the 168 largest settlements in China. Last year, the city of Lhasa, the administrative center of the Tibet Autonomous Region (Southwest China), topped the ranking. For several years, Haikou and Lhasa have been competing for the title of the city of China with best air quality. In the ranking of 2018, Haikou was the winner.