Pandemic won’t globally change things, but will boost development - Putin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic won’t change things globally but will serve as an impetus for development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 television.

"I’ve heard many times that now everything will drastically change because of the virus. I don’t quite agree with this wording, with this way the question is put," the president said. "I believe nothing will really change because of the virus. It just gave a boost to some processes," he said.