COVID daily mortality to go up in Russia - sanitary watchdog chief

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The coronavirus daily mortality in Russia will go up, despite the decrease in daily incidence rate, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Sunday.

"The number of coronavirus-related deaths will go up and, regrettably, it is evident today. It is a typical situation for all countries: the peak of coronavirus fatalities follows the peak of daily incidence, it comes after," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Popova, anti-coronavirus treatment takes from 18 to 36 days.

To date, a total of 344,481 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 113,299 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,541 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.