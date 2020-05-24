Mortality rate in Russia January-April lower than last year - sanitary watchdog chief

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Mortality rates in Russia in the first four months of 2020 were lower than those in the same period last year, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Sunday.

"First, it [mortality] for four months id lower in general in the country than in the same period last year. It is important to note because we have been combating the coronavirus infection for a month," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

To date, a total of 344,481 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 113,299 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,541 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.