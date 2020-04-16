Muscovites continue breaking self-isolation rules, says authority

Entering Moscow by car might take up to four hours, traffic authority reports

MOSCOW, April 16./TASS/. Residents of Moscow are repeatedly being caught breaking self-isolation rules, the head of the city’s chief control directorate, Yevgeny Danchikov, told Rossiya-24 television on Thursday.

"Regretfully, the situation is not improving so far. Our citizens continue leaving their homes, going to playgrounds, walking in the parks and having barbecues in the open," he said. "I hope that yesterday’s and today’s weather is discouraging for walks, and this will help the citizens stay at home," Danchikov said.