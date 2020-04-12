Over 37,000 Russians staying abroad apply for material assistance

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. More than 37,000 Russian nationals stuck in foreign countries amid the novel coronavirus pandemic have applied for material assistance, allowances to 6,088 of them have already been approved, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"As of 08:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 12, 2020, the Russian foreign ministry received from Russia’s communications ministry data about 37,382 Russian nationals who have applied for allowances on the portal of state services," the ministry wrote on its Facebook account.

"As many as 4,058 applications have been recognized as complying with the requirement and will serve as a basis for payment allowance to 6,088 people, including family members of the applicants," the ministry noted.

According to the ministry, about 32,000 applications have already been considered and data from 5,500 more applications are being verified.

The ministry warned that applications should be filled in correctly to be approved.

The ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, stressed that everyone in need for assistance would receive it without fail. "Assistance is being granted. And will continue to be granted. There are some problems but the system is being tuned. We keep on working," she wrote on her Facebook account.