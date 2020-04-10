COVID-19 statistics growth should be attributed to new test systems, analyst says

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The growth in the number of registered coronavirus infection cases in Russia should be largely attributed to the emergence of new test systems, the chief of the clinical research department at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology under the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Tatyana Ruzhentsova, said on Friday.

"We see growth in the identified cases mostly because we have at our disposal new test systems that began to be actively used this week. This may be one of the explanations why the infection statistics are rising. We had anticipated the increase, though. Also, this week’s growth is an aftereffect of the period that preceded self-isolation," Ruzhentsova said on the round-the-clock television news channel Rossiya-24.

The spread of the coronavirus will reach a plateau in about 10-14 days.

"Then the situation will strongly depend on the weather, humidity, air temperatures and people’s readiness to observe the recommended precautions," she added.