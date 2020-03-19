Hainan's Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden to reopen on March 20

HAIKOU, March 19. /TASS/. Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden, closed amid the coronavirus outbreak, resumes work. According to www.hinews.cn, the park will open its doors to visitors on March 20.

All visitors will be required to wear a protective mask and undergo a procedure for checking body temperature at the entrance. Visitors will also begin to check the data of the "QR health code" (an online program that registers the movements of people and their contacts with patients), moreover, to buy a ticket one will have to show an ID card. Tourists with a body temperature above 37.3 degrees will not be allowed into the park, and the number of visitors will also be limited - no more than 50% of the maximum daily flow of tourists.

Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden is the first park of this kind in China. It is inhabited by several thousand rare birds and animals of 200 different species. The park, which is 90% covered by rainforests 90%, is located in the Xuying district of Haikou. It has pedestrian zones and a safari area which is accessible only by car.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.