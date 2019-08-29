Russian security chief discusses cooperation within Interpol, cybersecurity in Singapore

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev has discussed cooperation between the two countries within Interpol, as well as in the sphere of cybersecurity, during his visit to Singapore, the Security Council’s press service reported on Thursday.

"Nikolai Patrushev studied the activity of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore where he met with the agency’s head, David Koh. The negotiators discussed the prospects of the Russian-Singaporean cooperation on issues of countering cybercrime," the report says. The Security Council noted that "the necessity of establishing full-scale dialogue in the sphere of security of the use of information-communication technologies between the relevant agencies of the two countries was highlighted."

Patrushev also visited Interpol’s Innovation Center in Singapore. In a conversation with its Director Anita Hazenberg, the Russian Security Council’s secretary said that the exchange of information through Interpol’s channels "will enhance the effectiveness of international cooperation," the press service noted.