Tourist flow from Ukraine to Crimea in 2019 may exceed 1.2 million people, authorities say

The press service of the Border Directorate of the Russian Security Service for Crimea earlier told TASS that the number of Ukrainians who cross the Russian border in Crimea reached 14,000 people and 2,000 cars per day in August. In June, the border service reported that the tourism flow from Ukraine to Crimea has doubled compared with this past March, with 11,000 people and about 1,500 cars passing through the border daily.

SIMFEROPOL, August 28. /TASS/. The number of Ukrainian tourists who spent their holidays in Crimea in 2019 may exceed 1.2 million people, head of the Committee for the Sanatorium and Resort Complex and Tourism of the Crimean State Council Alexei Chernyak told TASS on Wednesday.

"In 2019, the number of Ukrainian tourists who visited Crimea may exceed 1.2 million people, whereas there were about 1 million of them last year," Chernyak said.

He noted that tourists from Ukraine are always welcome in Crimea. "One can notice a lot of cars with Ukrainian numbers on all Crimean roads. There are many of them on the Taurida highway, which means that Ukrainians go to see the Crimean Bridge and visit the Krasnodar Region," the committee head added.

He said that some Ukrainian media often report false information about the situation in Crimea. For example, on August 27 some mass and social media reported about the alleged appearance of large jellyfishes in the Crimean Bridge area and in the eastern part of the peninsula, due to which tourists are afraid of entering sea. "There is a growing number of tourists from Ukraine, despite this fake information," Chernyak said.