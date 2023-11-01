Russian cosmonauts continue scientific work with US colleagues — Oleg Artemyev

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, November 1. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts at the International Space Station (ISS) continue the cooperation with colleagues from the US, who occupied this segment after the Europeans rejected joint experiments with Russia, cosmonaut, Hero of the Russian Federation Oleg Artemyev told TASS.

"After the special military operation started, […] the Europeans stopped working with us; […] the Americans, on the contrary, occupied this niche immediately. […] The Europeans have completely shut down the joint experiments they were participating in. With time freed up, we can work on other experiments that the Americans have," the cosmonaut said.

According to Artemyev, the joint work with US cosmonauts continues despite the complicated political situation.

Artemyev is a member of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center team, the 118th cosmonaut of the USSR/Russia and the 534th cosmonaut in the world. He was a member of ISS expeditions 39/40, 55/56 and 66/67.