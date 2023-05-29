Roscosmos approves membership of ISS Expeditions 70/71

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Roscosmos inter-agency commission approved the membership of International Space Station (ISS) Expeditions 70 and 71 that will take place during fall of 2023 and spring of 2024, the Roscosmos press office told reporters Monday.

"The inter-agency commission in the Roscosmos state corporation approved the crews for preparation for flights to the ISS during fall of 2023 and spring of 2024," the press office said. "The main crew of long-time Expeditions 70 and 71 will include Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolay Chub, as well as NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara. They will depart to the ISS in September, 2023, aboard the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft."

According to the press office, O’Hara will return back to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-24, while Kononeko’s and Chub’s mission will last until September 2024, after which the cosmonauts will return back to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft.

"Thus, Kononenko and Chub will carry out a year-long ISS mission," the state corporation underscored.

According to Roscosmos, the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft is scheduled for launch on September 15.