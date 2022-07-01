Russian cosmonaut, European astronaut to spend over 6 hours in July 21 spacewalk

ISS, July 1. /TASS/. Roscosmos cosmonaut and TASS special reporter Oleg Artemyev will make a spacewalk together with European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti on July 21 that will last six hours and a half, the Roscosmos press office announced on Friday.

The ISS (International Space Station) crew members will continue preparing the European Robotic Arm (ERA) for operation and will launch ten small satellites under the program of the RadioSkaf research and educational experiment, Roscosmos said.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Artemyev earlier said that the cosmonauts could set a record by the number of small spacecraft launched during a spacewalk. A total of ten mini-satellites are set to be launched: six YuZGU-55 No. 5-10 nanosatellites delivered to the orbital outpost aboard the Progress MS-19 space freighter in February and two pairs of YuZGU-55 No. 11 and No. 12 and Tsiolkovsky-Ryazan No. 1 and No. 2 small space vehicles brought to the flying laboratory by the Progress MS-20 resupply ship.