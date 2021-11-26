Putin shines spotlight on Russian, Chinese scientific cooperation

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has highlighted the significance of cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in the scientific, technical and innovative fields within the framework of both countries’ comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. Addressing the audience during the closing ceremony of the cross Years of Russian-Chinese Scientific, Technical and Innovative Cooperation, the head of state assured that the productive joint endeavors carried out during these events would contribute to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

"This large-scale transnational project has shown the significance of cooperation in scientific, technical and innovative spheres within the framework of the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China," the message of the Russian leader released on Friday on the Kremlin website reads.

Putin stressed that the core part of the cross years program was possible to implement, despite the pandemic-related restrictions. "Among the significant events were the agreements on China’s participation in the [Russian] mega-science project NICA as well as the opening of the China-Russia Mathematics Center by Moscow State University and Peking University," the message said.

The Russian president pointed out that over a thousand events, conferences, seminars, and exhibitions were held within the framework of the cross years of Russian-Chinese Scientific, Technical and Innovative Cooperation. Moreover, joint scientific and educational programs have been developed, and agreements on the establishment of laboratories have been signed which would conduct research in mathematics, chemistry, oceanology and innovative materials.

"I’m positive that such productive work will contribute to further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries in many important directions," the message stressed.

The Years of Russian-Chinese Scientific, Technical and Innovation Cooperation were held in 2020-2021.