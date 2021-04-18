Russia to make decision on its work at ISS after 2024 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia will make a decision on continuing its work at the International Space Station after 2024 depending on its technical condition and the plans on creating a national orbital station, the press service of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos told TASS.

"We have agreed with our ISS partners the term of operation at the station - 2024. After this period, a decision will be made depending on the technical condition of the station’s modules, the service life of which has mostly expired, as well as our plans to deploy a new generation national orbital service station," Roscosmos said.

Roscosmos stressed that as soon as a decision on these issues is made talks with partners will begin on the terms and forms of cooperation after 2024.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov’s administration announced that the timeframe of the station’s existence had expired and its condition left much to be desired. In order to avoid any risks in case of accidents, it’s necessary to carry out a technical inspection of the station. After this, a decision should be made, it explained. In his turn, Borisov said in an interview with Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV station that Russia could leave the ISS in 2025.