Russia to introduce genotype based technology for selecting astronauts in 2020-2021

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. A new technology for selecting future astronauts depending on their genetic radiation sensitivity is planned for introduction in 2020-2021, head of Russia’s Federal Biomedical Agency Vladimir Uyba told TASS.

"We have developed a technology for the selection of radiation resistant and radiosensitive individuals. Its introduction is planned for 2020-2021. The technology can be used to select teams working in conditions of radiation risks, including astronauts," Uyba said in an interview with the portal "Russia's Future. National Projects", operated by TASS.

The requirements for the level of health of astronauts may gradually change, Uyba noted.