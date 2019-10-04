Russia's space corporation eyes talks on longer spaceflight of UAE astronauts

DUBAI/UAE/, October 4. /TASS/. Roscosmos could continue talks with Abu Dhabi on carrying out a longer flight of the United Arab Emirates’ astronaut to the orbit, Manned Spaceflight Executive Director at the Roscosmos State Space Corporation Sergei Krikalev told reporters on Friday.

Initially, the talks were held "on a longer autonomous flight onboard the Russian spacecraft," Krikalev said. However, the recent expedition was carried out during the crew changeover. "After that flight we will continue these talks," he said during the festive events in Dubai honoring the UAE astronaut’s first space expedition.

According to the Roscosmos executive director, in case a special flight took place, the crew would consist of a Russian commander and two more astronauts - either a partner from another country or two UAE astronauts. Technical talks on the issue have been already held, he explained.

First UAE astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori flew to the ISS on September 25 together with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and US astronaut Jessica Meir. He headed back to Earth on October 3 as part of the crew of another spacecraft, Soyuz MS-12.