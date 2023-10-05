Gas not supplied over remaining Nord Stream string by Germany’s decision — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Gas is not supplied over the undamaged string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline by the decision of German authorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"One string of the Nord Stream 2 remains. It is not damaged and 27.5 bln cubic meters of gas can be supplied over it to Europe. This is only for the decision of the German government. The decision is today - we open the valve tomorrow and that’s all, gas starts flowing," the Russian leader said.

Germany is not doing that because Washington authorities do not allow to do so, Putin noted.