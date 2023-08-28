Russian forces destroy NATO-made FH-70 gun in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Servicemen of Russia’s Central Military District hit a NATO-made FH-70 gun, an armored vehicle and Ukrainian fighters in the Krasny Liman area, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS.

"The Russian artillery of the Central Military District's towed D-20 and Msta-B howitzers destroyed a 155-mm gun of the NATO FH-70 in the Krasny Liman area during the counter-battery fire. In addition, an unmanned aerial vehicle batallion established the coordinates of Ukrainian targets, and our artillerymen hit an armored vehicle and a group of nationalists in a forest," the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that the accuracy of the fire was adjusted in real time. This made it possible to destroy the enemy's mobile assets as quickly as possible with the minimum amount of ammunition.