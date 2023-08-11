Ukrainian shelling leaves three civilians wounded in DPR in past day

DONETSK, August 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled towns and villages in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 37 times in the past day, leaving three civilians wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said in a statement.

"The mission reported 37 shelling attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces in the past 24 hours. Three civilians suffered wounds in the Petrovsky District of Donetsk," the statement reads. The attacks also damaged 12 residential buildings.

According to the mission, the shelling involved 155 mm artillery shells, including cluster munitions.