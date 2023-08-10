Russian peacekeepers register one ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers have registered one ceasefire violation in the Askeran District of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday in its report about the activities of the Russian peacekeeping force in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

"One ceasefire violation was registered in the Askeran District of Nagorno-Karabakh. No casualties were reported. Commanders of the Russian peacekeeping force are investigating the incident jointly with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides," the statement says.

Over the past day, Russian peacekeepers patrolled three routes in the Mardakert and Martunin districts and the Lachin corridor.

"In order to ensure security of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents, uninterrupted communication is maintained with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia," the document says.