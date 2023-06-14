Radiation background at ZNPP within norm — Federal Medical Biological Agency chief

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The radiation background at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is within the norm, the situation is under control, chief of Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency Veronika Skvotsova said on Thursday.

"All radiation risks are being monitored. The situation is calm, with no exceedance of norms. The situation is under control," she said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Skvortsova, the agency’s territorial division and a center for hygiene and epidemiology were opened in Energodar on June 1. Apart from that, there is a medical radiation monitoring center, a relevant mobile team, and a unit for help to those affected.