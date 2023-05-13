Sevastopol marks 240th anniversary of Black Sea Fleet

SEVASTOPOL, May 13. /TASS/. A rally and a lineup of the Black Sea Fleet personnel were held in Sevastopol on Saturday marking the 240th anniversary of the Black Sea Fleet, a TASS correspondent reported.

The fleet, founded in 1783 by a decree of Catherine II after Crimea joined Russia, gave rise to the cities of Sevastopol, Kherson, Nikolayev and has been ensuring the security of Russia’s borders ever since.

"The city and the fleet are a single entity," said Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, stressing that they have been developing, living and fighting together. He emphasized the importance of the Black Sea Fleet and its readiness to defend Sevastopol and the country. "We are ready to accept any challenge and deal with it," the governor added.

Black Sea Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov noted the role that the fleet played in the Great Patriotic War. According to him, currently the fleet is successfully handling combat tasks within the framework of Russia’s special military operation. "While the Black Sea Fleet exists, the Black Sea will remain the Russian sea," he asserted, adding that 4,500 Russian servicemen have received decorations and service medals.

Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov wrote on his Telegram channel that the Black Sea Fleet is Russia’s pride heading toward victory in the special military operation. According to him, the fleet’s history is inseparable from the country’s history, the story of military valor, heroism and selfless love for Russia.