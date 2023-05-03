Russian Security Council secretary warns about growing political turbulence in US

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The political situation in the United States is spinning out of control, becoming more and more turbulent, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview to the Izvestia newspaper, published on Wednesday.

"Domestic political processes in the United States are becoming turbulent and uncontrolled as a result of irreconcilable differences between elites, corporations and state institutions," he said.

As an example of this, he mentioned the US government’s "tacit non-interference into acts of lawlessness committed by radically-minded individuals." Also, the US authorities "force citizens to bow before BLM [Black Lives Matter] activists," Patrushev added.

"Growing crackdown on the press can be described as a real witch hunt," the Russian Security Council Secretary continued. "Over the past two years, more than 300 attacks on journalists were committed in the US. Dozens of journalists have been arrested and convicted just for fulfilling their professional duties, while making reports about issues that the US authorities prefer to sweep under the rug.".