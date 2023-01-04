Russian deputy PM flies as passenger on Russia’s brand-new MC-21 plane

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov has flown as a passenger aboard Russia’s brand-new plane MC-21, the cabinet of ministers said on its website on Wednesday after his visit to the Zhukovsky Central Aerohydrodynamics Institute (TsAGI) and the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) enterprise in Ulyanovsk.

"Denis Manturov flew to Ulyanovsk on the latest MC-21 aircraft, accompanied by UAC CEO Yury Slyusar and Rossiya Airlines CEO Yan Burg," the statement said.