Crimea’s status cannot be issue on agenda of Putin-Zelensky meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Crimea’s status cannot the issue on the agenda of a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, so there is no progress in preparing the Putin-Zelensky summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"The matter is that the Crimea issue does not exist for us, while, as we are told by the Ukrainian president’s office, Zelensky wants to discuss Crimea. From what viewpoint? Obviously, not from the viewpoint that it is the Russian Federation’s region," he said.

Peskov stressed that in this form this cannot be an issue on the agenda of the talks. "That’s why no progress has been made in this regard so far," he said.

Russia reaffirms its willingness to normalize relations with Ukraine, although Kiev has not shown such a desire yet, Peskov said.

"If we talk about [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin’s political will, he reaffirmed it clearly. He is ready to meet, and he believes that the current deplorable state of Russian-Ukrainian relations is unacceptable, and, in theory, the situation must be rectified. However, we have not seen the same mutual political will from Kiev," he stressed.

The Russophobic approach is still prevailing in Ukraine, and the forces that are ready to discuss pressing issues with Russia are currently under house arrest, Peskov said.

"We see that, unfortunately, those forces in Ukraine that have a more balanced approach and that are in favor of discussing the most pressing issues with Russia are currently under house arrest, <…> and the court only extends that house arrest. That’s what we see, this Russophobic approach has so far prevailed in everything," he said.