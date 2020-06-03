Two detained while trying to attach banner near US embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Two activists were briefly detained near the US embassy in Moscow when they tried to attach a banner in support of US protesters against police violence, a law enforcement source told TASS on Wednesday.

"Two activists of the Left Bloc movement attempted to attach a banner saying ‘Justice for Floyd’ near the US embassy building. They were detained," the source said.

The activists were released from Moscow’s Presnensky Police Department after a report on detention for participation in an authorized mass event was compiled.

Mass unrest has engulfed many US states over the death of an African-American Minneapolis man named George Floyd. He died after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death while being taken into custody. On May 26, all police officers involved in the deadly arrest were fired and one policeman, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

To counter the riots, local law enforcement is often supported by the US National Guard. So far, 40 cities, including New York and Washington, have enacted a curfew.