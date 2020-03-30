Moscow’s Sheremetyevo to receive not more than 500 passengers returning from abroad a day

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport will receive not more than 500 people a day returning to Russia from foreign countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. The quota for other Russian cities is not more than 200 people a day, Russia’s Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said on Monday.

Russian Minister of Transport Yevgeny Ditrikh said earlier in the day that the number of charter flights to evacuate Russian nationals from foreign countries would be reduced from March 31. He said the move was geared to have more time to examine each passenger at an airport.

"Only Sheremetyevo airport will receive flights to Moscow. It will receive not more than 500 passengers a day. Airports in other Russian regions will receive not more than 200 people a day," Rosaviatsiya said in a press statement.

The agency recalled that more than 155,000 people returned to Russia in a period from March 20 through 30. It also said that Yakutia airline will soon organize flights to evacuate Russian nationals from the Philippines.

Russia’s flagship air carrier "Aeroflot is to organize a humanitarian flight to Tunisia on April 1, the agency said. "Ural Airlines is looking at organizing flights to India’s Chennai, Calcutta, Trivandrum, and Gokarna to evacuate Russian nationals.".