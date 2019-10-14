{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Three people hospitalized with suspected anthrax in Dagestan

By now, the diagnosis has been confirmed in two cases
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

MAKHACHKALA, October 14. /TASS/. Three people were taken to hospital in the village of Novokuli, Russia’s North Caucasian Republic of Dagestan, with suspected Siberian plague. The diagnosis has been confirmed in two cases, a spokesman for the republic’s health ministry told TASS on Monday.

"Three residents of the village of Novokuli were taken to hospital with suspected anthrax. By now, the diagnosis has been confirmed in two cases. The third patient is under medic’s supervision," the spokesman said, adding that two patients were hospitalized on October 12 and one - on October 13.

According to the spokesman, all the three are in condition of medium gravity. "Their lives are not in danger," he said.

Anthrax is a bacterial infection caused by the organism Bacillus anthracis. It can be found in grass-eating wild and domestic animals, such as cows and sheep, most often in the agricultural regions of Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe (southern and eastern). Diseased animals can spread anthrax to humans, either by direct contact (e.g., inoculation of infected blood to broken skin) or by consumption of a diseased animal's flesh. Anthrax does not spread directly from one infected animal or person to another; it is spread by spores. These spores can be transported by clothing or shoes. There are effective vaccines against anthrax, and some forms of the disease respond well to antibiotic treatment.

Russian senior diplomat, Syrian opposition politician discuss situation in northern Syria
On October 9, Ankara launched an offensive in north Syria dubbed Operation Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish units
Read more
Moscow concerned about NATO’s expansion towards Russian borders - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia considers it as a threat, even though NATO seeks to convince Moscow there is no threat
Read more
Trump calls on European states to take back ISIS militants remaining in Syrian prisons
On October 10, Trump confirmed that the US had taken the 2 ISIS militants out of that country
Read more
Pilots of MiG-29 fighters practice landing on aircraft carrier in Crimea — source
The pilots’ training on the simulated aircraft carrier will last about a month
Read more
Putin, Saudi King discussed military cooperation, talks will continue
Earlier the Russian leader said in an interview with the Arab media that Moscow and Riyadh have a good plan for joint activities in the military and technical cooperation sphere
Read more
Russia to hold Strategic Missile Force drills with over 200 missile launchers
The drills on October 15-17 will involve 12,000 troops
Read more
Russian warships track movements of US Navy destroyer in Black Sea
Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported that The Admiral Essen frigate alongside the Vyshny Volochek and Orekhovo-Zuyevo small missile ships are tracking movements of the US Navy ship
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry denies reports of Russian military targeting Syrian hospitals
The Russian top brass branded The New York Times data "manipulations" by terrorists and British special services
Read more
Russia will pull out of Syria if Damascus decides troops have to leave - Putin
Russia continues to discuss foreign military presence in Syria with Iran, Turkey and the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Russia to promptly create retaliatory technologies, if US militarizes space, says Putin
The Russian president cautioned that the situation might end with attack systems hovering over each country
Read more
Drills to repel assault forces involving up to 8,000 servicemen start in Far East
More than 3,000 units of arms and military equipment take part in the drills
Read more
Russia called on Kurds to cooperate with Damascus, but they chose another way — envoy
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces coalition is backed by the United States
Read more
Domestic political situation prevents Trump from mending ties with Moscow - Putin
However, the Russian leader emphasized that Moscow "would nevertheless work with any administration as much as it [US administration] wants this"
Read more
Russia doesn’t care who will win next US presidential race, says envoy
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov noted, that Russia has never interfered and will not meddle in US presidential elections
Read more
Russian strategic nuclear forces’ drills not aimed against third countries — top brass
The drills are of solely defensive nature and will not involve foreign contingents
Read more
Press review: Trump leaving allies behind and China making its way to the Persian Gulf
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 9
Read more
Russia delivers to China first Mi-171 helicopter with VK-2500 engines
In total were signed contracts for supply of twelve more helicopters to Chinese customers
Read more
Nord Stream 2 project will not satisfy Europe’s gas demand, says Uniper CEO
Nord Stream 2 project participants completed its funding, according to the Uniper CEO
Read more
Syria’s state flag hoisted over several institutions in border cities — media
Until recently the cities remained under the control of the Kurdish autonomous administration and the coalition calling itself Syrian Democratic Forces
Read more
Israeli president says asked Putin to pardon Israeli woman convicted in Russia
On October 11, the Khimki City Court in the Moscow region sentenced Naama Issachar to 7.5 years in a standard regime penal colony on charges of drug possession and smuggling
Read more
Moscow, Riyadh in talks on satellite launch from Saudi Arabian soil
Putin is due to pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday
Read more
Kremlin rules out discussion on Crimea in any format, including at Normandy Four summit
The Kremlin spokesman has commented on Zelensky’s idea on discussing the Crimean issue at the Normandy Four summit
Read more
Putin voices hope there will be no new Cold War
The Russian leader also noted that "an arms race is a bad thing and it will not be good for the world"
Read more
Putin presents King Salman of Saudi Arabia with Kamchatka falcon
King Salman handed Vladimir Putin a painting in response
Read more
Press review: Moscow’s view of Turkey’s incursion and Russian oil’s softer OPEC+ deal bid
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 11
Read more
US-Turkey covert plot? Expert hints secret deal may have been struck on northern Syria
The expert suggested that Syria and Turkey could strike a bargain or draw up a deal to avoid a military standoff
Read more
Russian missile frigate holds gunnery exercise in East Mediterranean
The sailors fired a 100mm artillery gun, launching 80 shells at the target in less than in a minute
Read more
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
Damascus main forces are gearing up for a mass crossing of the Euphrates
Read more
Search operation at An-72 crash site in DRC continues - Russian embassy
The operation is very difficult because the plane crashed in the jungles
Read more
Russia, China may sign contract on designing heavy helicopter by year-end
A spokesperson for Russian Helicopters said that according to preliminary calculations of the Chinese side, certification of helicopters will be completed by 2032
Read more
NATO’s attempts to neutralize Russia’s nuclear potential doomed to failure - Putin
The Russian leader recalled that elements of NATO’s anti-missile defense system had already been deployed in Romania and would soon appear in Poland
Read more
Kurds report 262 Turkish soldiers dead in Syria
Reportedly, Kurds lost 22 fighters
Read more
Latest diesel-electric sub for Russia’s Pacific Fleet wraps up state trials
The tests lasted a week, from October 4 to October 10
Read more
US using financial levers to undermine UN’s work, Russian foreign ministry says
Moscow highlights the importance for the UN member-states to timely pay their contribution to the UN budget in order to ensure its normal work
Read more
Press review: Putin’s Saudi tour and Russia’s trump card in Indian-Chinese rapprochement
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, October 14
Read more
Jet crash in Sheremetyevo has no effect on SSJ-100 demand
The tragedy happened on May 5, claiming 41 lives
Read more
Syrian army enters Manbij in northern Aleppo governorate - TV
According to the Al Mayadeen, units of the Kurdish Self-Defense Forces let the government army move through their positions
Read more
Syrian government troops enter Manbii, media reports say
Read more
Putin’s visit to Saudi Arabia reflects new level of relations — top diplomat
The Russian foreign minister characterized the visit as "historic"
Read more
Putin says glad to see beginning of political process in Syria
He recalled that the idea of the constitutional committee "was conceived in Sochi, at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress that brought together various political forces, including the opposition and the government
Read more
This week in photos: Putin on vacation, Kardashian in Armenia, and Moscow’s first snowfall
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Read more
Erdogan says Turkey has no problems with Russia over operation in Syria
Turkish President said that agreements that were reached with Moscow continue to be successfully implemented
Read more
Russia continues to develop advanced weapons - Putin
According to the president, Russia "cannot help but feel concern over overall global security and strategic balance"
Read more
Putin to decide on pardoning Israeli woman after Netanyahu’s appeal received
The Russian presidential press secretary refrained from answering a question whether Putin and Netanyahu had ever looked into a possible exchange of the Israeli for a Russian national
Read more
Erdogan refutes reports about Islamic State militants’ escape from prisons in Syria
Turkish President said that it is done to provoke America and the West
Read more
Russian missiles will be able to outmaneuver all defenses - Putin
President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia has created other weapons that no one else in the world has
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry warns of worsening humanitarian situation in northeastern Syria
According to the Russian general, as of today, "over 100,000 civilians, who are fleeing the areas of intense fighting, have gathered" in the towns of Qamishli, Hasakah and nearby inhabited localities
Read more
Turkey won’t stop Syria operation until it achieves goals, Erdogan administration says
Earlier some countries said they were considering slapping various restrictions on Ankara over its military incursion into Syria
Read more
Putin admits he doesn’t read Trump’s Twitter
At the same time Russian President noted, that finds the opinion of US President important for the world
Read more
Putin says Iran should be committed to nuclear deal
Russian President recalled that under the JCPOA, which limits the Iranian nuclear program, Tehran made certain commitments
Read more
It’s time to bring Syria back to Arab League, Putin says
He recalled that Syria was Russia’s friendly state in the Arab world
Read more