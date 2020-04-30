{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Will the WHO evaluate its COVID-19 blunders and China lashes out at US

Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 30
World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI
World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva
© EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

 

Izvestia: WHO set to evaluate blunders in handling COVID-19

The World Health Organization is ready to be guided in its work by requests from G20 leaders to evaluate its mistakes on a global scale. However, the WHO’s goal is to take care of the health of all people throughout the world regardless of their race or political views, the UN agency told Izvestia commenting on the recent demand by the US and French presidents that the organization should be reformed.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned that Washington would halt funding for the organization, accusing it of failing to handle the COVID-19 pandemic and concealing vital information on the outbreak in Wuhan, China. The European External Action Service (EEAS) also published a report blaming Beijing, but shortly after the text was revised. However, experts told Izvestia that the current developments won’t globally change economic cooperation between the EU and China, if Chinese-US ties worsened.

"Some European countries will now join the claims against China, namely France, but the Europeans have always been more cautious in taking any anti-Chinese restrictions," said Vasily Kashin, a leading researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of the Far East.

Read also
US attempts to accuse WHO of inefficiency counterproductive — diplomat

The specialist also emphasized that each EU country has its own relations with China, but most of them receive Chinese investment and therefore Beijing has enough buttons to push to pursue its policy. Besides, China has its own tools of how to gain Europe’s favor since it is a major exporter of medical supplies, which is of crucial importance right now.

Unlike the US, the Europeans have a milder policy on China, and Beijing is also interested in boosting economic ties with them, since it has too many conflicts with Washington, said Vladimir Scheitser, who heads the social and political research department at the Russian Academy of Sciences Institute of Europe.

According to Kashin, the prospects of Europe’s stance amid worsening US-Chinese relations are quite clear now, given that China has been actively ramping up its "diplomatic incursion" into the EU. The present accusations against China are reminiscent of the allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 US election, which was the starting point for the deterioration of ties, the expert noted.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: China bashes US for spreading coronavirus fake news

China’s Foreign Ministry stated that the Trump administration was concealing its failures in fighting COVID-19 and sought to shift the blame on others. This is just one episode in Beijing’s propaganda campaign in response to the attempts by Trump and other leaders to lay financial claims against China for the damage caused by the pandemic. The toughest criticism came from Australia, which suggested sending inspectors to Wuhan, China, where experiments on bats were conducted. According to experts, many Asian and European countries won’t back America’s steps because of their reliance on China, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Anticipating the deterioration on external fronts, the Chinese authorities turned to think tanks and scientists in their own country with a call to build the most effective strategy to respond to its main potential adversary. Meanwhile, Beijing instructed its propaganda bodies and diplomatic missions not to leave unanswered the attacks of Western politicians and the media against China. "US politicians are shamelessly lying," Spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Gen Shuang told a briefing.

Read also
Russia upset by Western attempts to shift blame for pandemic on China — minister

"The conflict between America and China at first led to a trade war. Then many experts in China hoped that America was just struggling for its economic benefits and this confrontation would be eased by concessions and then China could buy years or maybe decades for its calm development. The pandemic showed that US-Chinese contradictions were structural and could not be overcome by Beijing’s unilateral concessions. So, now we see a bipolar world forming, which will be apparently created by the middle or the end of the 2020s," said Alexander Lomanov, Deputy Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations.

According to the expert, China is unable to convince the whole world that it’s right. "The American power of persuasion towards its allies in the region - Japan, Australia, South Korea - will always surpass China’s power of persuasion. But there are a large number of countries where American rhetoric does not draw sympathy. Opposing groups will be formed. We are witnessing the creation of a future world: one center of future bipolarity is being formed around the US, and the other around China," Lomanov said.

 

Vedomosti: Gazprom could see major losses in export revenues

Russia’s energy giant Gazprom predicts that the volume of pipeline gas exports will significantly decline compared with last year, Head of the Financial and Economic Department Alexander Ivannikov said, commenting on the company’s financial report under the 2019 International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), Vedomosti writes. The company expects that its exports will reach 166.6 bln cubic meters at an average annual price of $133 per 1,000 cubic meters. However, these figures could change depending on the market situation, he noted.

Last year, Gazprom supplied Europe (Turkey included) with 199.2 bln cubic meters of gas, with an average price of nearly $204 per 1,000 cubic meters. Gazprom’s export revenues from these supplies totaled nearly $40.8 bln. But starting from early 2020, the company faced a whole number of problems on its key export market. In accordance with the figures outlined by Ivannikov, this year Gazprom’s export revenues could be nearly halved to $22.1 bln.

Read also

This is explained by an unusually warm winter and the excessive volume of fuel reserves in Europe. With the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and attempts to stop the spread of the virus through restrictions, gas consumption in Europe had decreased. In addition to the excessive volume of gas in Europe’s underground storage facilities, this again led to falling prices on the market. Subsequently, demand declined in all sectors, except for public utilities.

Gazprom is not expecting a quick recovery of the market, according to Ivannikov. By the middle of summer, the price of supplies could decrease to $70 per 1,000 cubic meters. However, by the end of the year the trend could change and prices could be restored to nearly $130, he noted.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Biden clinches Clinton’s endorsement, but loses voter confidence

The coronavirus pandemic has seriously changed the US presidential race. Former Vice President Joe Biden secured a confident victory in the Democratic Party’s mail-in primaries in Ohio. Biden also won the endorsement of Hillary Clinton. However, opinion polls are showing an alarming picture for Biden. Voters doubt whether he could win the pre-election marathon and outperform Donald Trump given the present conditions, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Read also
Trump states very good relationship between US and Russia

In early April, it seemed that the pandemic could have played into Biden’s hands. Americans apparently did not like the fact that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was growing and many of them blamed Trump. But now people are sick and tired of the lockdown. The president’s policy, aimed at gradually lifting all restrictions and restoring the economy, is winning more support.

While Trump is appearing on screens every day and is making optimistic speeches, concerns have not been alleviated that the health of the 77-year-old Biden might hinder his election campaign.

"The mouthpiece of the Democrats now are the leader of their faction in the Senate Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. Biden has retreated into the shadows. He has disappeared from the public. This arouses concerns of voters what will happen this autumn when there will be the election struggle and probably, a second wave of the pandemic," Senior Research Fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies Vladimir Vasilyev said.

Meanwhile, the US has started lifting some coronavirus restrictions. Eight states headed by Republican governors have not barred citizens from moving freely. In May, at least four states (Alaska, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina) will ease the quarantine. According to Vasilyev, it’s highly likely that Trump could resume his canvassing trips in the regions. "In view of this, Biden will have to accept the challenge and also meet with voters. And this poses some risk."

 

Izvestia: Russia to create platform for quantum Internet

Russia is actively working on creating a quantum Internet. The ITMO (Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics) National Research University jointly with Russian Venture Company (RVC) and based on Russian Railways infrastructure will establish a platform for a quantum Internet. Some 300 mln rubles ($4 mln) will be earmarked for this ambitious project. This software will make it possible to transmit confidential information of different types and volume, RVC told Izvestia.

The creators of this platform expect that their first clients will be financial organizations, state corporations, production enterprises and infrastructure facilities. Quantum cryptography will ensure the highest degree of data protection, market sources say.

"In the future, the ITMO Leading Research Center plans a large-scale implementation of its developments in Russia and will make it a logistic and communication center between Europe and Asia and guarantee quick and safe transmission of information for real sectors of the global economy," RVC’s Director General Alexander Povalko said. The global quantum industry is just forming, he told the paper. Currently, complex platform decisions have been developed only in China, and therefore the new project is unique for Russia, Povalko noted.

Over the past 10 years, the volume of data transmission has grown 50-fold and by the end of 2020 the number of devices integrated into the cyber physical system of IoT (Internet of things) will increase to 20 bln in the world, RVC predicts. Therefore, the demand in effective, quick and safe communications channels will rapidly grow.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Putin extends quarantine and Haftar declares himself ruler of Libya
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 29
Read more
Russian paratroopers test Polar gear as they skydive from 10,000 m altitude in Arctic
The paratroopers carried out the world’s first ever joint high-altitude jump from an altitude of 10,000 meters in the area of the Franz Josef Land archipelago
Read more
US unable to create coalition to demand compensation for pandemic from China — analyst
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on April 24 said that Washington was trying to persuade the authorities of other countries that Beijing had allegedly concealed some information about the novel coronavirus
Read more
Ambassador says coronavirus imported to China, points to genetic sequence as proof
On Wednesday, Fox News reported, citing its sources, that the virus had allegedly spread from a Wuhan laboratory
Read more
Putin to hold video conference on coronavirus with heads of Russian regions
Although the Kremlin has chosen not to make any predictions on what measures might be announced at the meeting, governors expect anti-coronavirus restrictions to be extended further
Read more
Russia’s Vepr nuclear sub to return to service in June — source
The Vepr nuclear sub has fully completed the program of trials
Read more
SARS-CoV-2 may damage brain, central nervous system, Russian Health Ministry says
The ministry mentions changes in patient’s sense of smell during the early stages of infection
Read more
Russia does not approve Haftar’s statement on transfer of power in Libya to LNA — Lavrov
On Monday, the Libyan National Army announced that it takes control over the country and disavows the Skhirat Agreement that is based on the UN peace plan for Libya
Read more
Russia surpasses Iran’s number of coronavirus cases
A total of 93,558 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Russia
Read more
Pacific Fleet vessel to provide security for Russian barques in round-the-world voyage
After transiting the straits, sea tug Kalar will continue accomplishing its long-distance deployment missions, according to the Pacific Fleet’s press office
Read more
Putin prolongs non-working days in Russia till May 11
The coronavirus situation in Russia remains very tense and the country has not passed its peak yet, according to the president 
Read more
Batch of nuclear fuel delivered to Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant — Russian embassy
On April 12, a deputy head of Iran's atomic agency, Mahmoud Jafari, announced that Bushehr’s Unit 1 will be temporarily shut down for refueling and technical maintenance
Read more
Putin to address Russian people at coronavirus meeting after 3 pm
The Kremlin representative would not announce any details, urging people to wait for the meeting
Read more
Russian Navy sub embarks on deployment to Mediterranean Sea
The submarine is expected to transit the Black Sea straits this evening
Read more
Russia upset by Western attempts to shift blame for pandemic on China — minister
Lavrov stressed that victory over pandemic remains an absolute priority
Read more
Chinese Foreign Ministry points to risks posed by US labs in former Soviet Union
The diplomat said Washington must pay special attention to issues that have a direct bearing on the health and well-being of the people in the countries where the US laboratories are located
Read more
Russian Tu-22 strategic bombers fly over northern seas shadowed by Norwegian fighters
The bombers’ flight lasted more than four hours
Read more
Press review: US, China use virus in duel for global leadership and is Kim dead or alive
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 27
Read more
Russian envoy blasts US for claiming to be part of Iran nuclear deal
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said earlier that Washington was technically still a member of the Iran nuclear deal despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from it in 2018
Read more
Turkey will not launch major operation against militants in Idlib — analyst
Serious clashes with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are not in Ankara’s interests in the area since the terrorist group "rules the roost" in Idlib, the expert opined
Read more
European countries’ fighter jets escort two Russian bombers over Baltic - defense ministry
The Russian bombers’ flight lasted for more than eight hours
Read more
Putin: Russia to hold Victory Day Parade on Red Square after coronavirus threat is over
All that we planned in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Victory will necessarily take place, the president stressed
Read more
Russia’s top brass to hold large-scale drills of two armies in 2020
The manoeuvres will include the Central Asian strategic area, according to the defense minister
Read more
Novel coronavirus epidemic in Russia to be over by early summer — forecast
As far as Russia is concerned, it is 97% likely that the epidemic in Russia will be over by May 24, and 99% likely - by June 4
Read more
Press review: Putin extends quarantine and Haftar declares himself ruler of Libya
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 29
Read more
Health Ministry names reasons behind low COVID-19 incidence in Russia
Russia’s latest data indicates 972 fatalities nationwide
Read more
Press review: Trump, Macron seek to reform WHO and anti-EU sentiment on the rise in Italy
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 28
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases exceed 99,000
As many as 972 people have died
Read more
Chief physician of Moscow coronavirus hospital dismisses reports on mass resignations
Earlier, Telegram channel 112 reported that the nursing staff of the clinic in Kommunarka allegedly complained about working for 48 hours without any rest breaks, foodstuffs and bonuses
Read more
Metalloinvest CEO Varichev dies of pneumonia
Varichev was the chief executive of Metalloinvest from 2013
Read more
Sewage surveillance? Coronavirus spread can be traced via wastewaters, scientists discover
Researchers have come to conclusion that the presence of coronavirus traces in sewage might reveal a coronavirus outbreak even before confirmed cases are registered
Read more
Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar says his forces assume leadership in country
He pledged that LNA would seek to establish permanent civic institutions in line with the people’s will
Read more
Russian embassy sends note to Czech Foreign Ministry over allegations in Czech media
An article in the Czech magazine Respekt claimed that the Russian side was plotting assaults on lives of Prague municipal politicians
Read more
Coronavirus in Russia: record amount of recoveries and eighth highest number of infections
In the past 24 hours, Russia has documented 6,411 cases of the novel coronavirus, which is the highest figure since the start of the epidemic
Read more
Moody’s expects Russian GDP to go down by 5.5% in 2020
Oil prices are expected to remain low, the rating agency forecasts
Read more
About 1.7 million people affected by Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Russia — ministry
The meltdown at the fourth reactor of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant occurred in the small hours of April 26, 1986
Read more
Three militants plotting terrorist attack killed in Russia's Urals city of Yekaterinburg
Weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices had been discovered on site
Read more
Lavrov slams EU’s ‘fantasies’ Russia, China are to blame for COVID-19 ‘disinformation’
The top diplomat stressed that the accusers failed to provide a single corroborative fact
Read more
US deployment of low-yield nuclear warheads dangerous, causes destabilization — diplomat
Zakharova stressed that any attack with the use of US submarine-launched ballistic missiles will be viewed by Russia as an attack with the use of nuclear weapons and, therefore, a basis for a retaliatory strike
Read more
Putin signs law to simplify procedure to obtain Russian citizenship
Under the law, foreigners will no longer have to renounce the citizenship in their native countries to obtain a Russian passport
Read more
Coronavirus spread dynamics in Russia slow down considerably, says Moscow’s mayor
It has practically halved, Sergei Sobyanin said
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol vessel thwarts enemy air strike in drills
The patrol vessel Vasily Bykov was involved in the drills, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet corvette eliminates enemy warships with cruise missiles in drills
The ships’ crews conducted electronic missile launches, the Fleet’s press office specified
Read more
Russian government extends entry ban for foreigners
The PM noted that it was impossible now to give an exact date when the coronavirus-related restrictions would be fully lifted
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet ships repel enemy air strike in Gulf of Finland drills
The ships’ crews delivered the fire from AK-176M and AK-630M artillery guns
Read more
Putin marks unprecedented situation in oil and gas market
The Russian leader called for prevention of the fuel shortage and limitations of power supplies to enterprises and households in the country
Read more
US uses Russian children for creating support pool, says diplomat
Official programs for school exchanges with the United States were rolled back several years ago, according to Russian authorities
Read more
Italian embassy in Russia disproves reports of Italy closing borders until end of 2020
The issue of Italy closing its state borders is not under discussion, according to the diplomatic mission
Read more
Russia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000
By now, 11,619 people have recovered and 1,073 have died, according to the crisis center
Read more
Russia’s FSB thwarts smuggling of $2,715,000 worth of precious metals to Germany
Behind the criminal activity was a gang of Russian and Lithuanian nationals, according to the law enforcers
Read more
Cat given by Putin to Japanese governor Satake isolated over coronavirus
Mir lives in the governor’s house along with other six cats
Read more