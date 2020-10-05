{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Supermicro Expands its Portfolio Bringing Highest Density 4U Server with NVIDIA

SAN JOSE, Oct. 5. /PRNewswire/. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today announced the doubling of GPU capabilities with a new 4U server supporting eight NVIDIA HGX A100 GPUs. Supermicro offers the industry's broadest portfolio of GPU systems spanning 1U, 2U, 4U, and 10U GPU servers and SuperBlade servers over a wide range of customizable configurations.  

Supermicro now offers the industry's widest and deepest selection of GPU systems with the new NVIDIA HGX A100™ 8-GPU server to power applications from the Edge to the cloud.  The entire portfolio includes 1U, 2U, 4U, and 10U rackmount GPU systems; Ultra, BigTwin™, and embedded solutions powered by both AMD EPYC™ and Intel ® Xeon processors with Intel® Deep Learning Boost technology.

"Supermicro has introduced a new 4U system, implementing an NVIDIA HGX™ A100 8-GPU baseboard (formerly codenamed Delta), that delivers 6x AI training performance and 7x inference workload capacity when compared to current systems," said Charles Liang, CEO and president of Supermicro. "Also, the recently announced NVIDIA HGX™ A100 4-GPU board (formerly codenamed Redstone) is showing wide market acceptance, and we are excited by the ongoing global customer engagement. These new Supermicro systems significantly boost overall performance for accelerated workloads required for rapidly changing markets, including HPC, data analytics, deep learning training, and inference." 

Leveraging Supermicro's advanced thermal design, including custom heatsinks and optional liquid cooling, the latest high-density 2U and 4U servers feature NVIDIA HGX A100 4-GPU 8-GPU baseboards, along with a new 4U server supporting eight NVIDIA A100 PCI-E GPUs (shipping today). The Supermicro's Advanced I/O Module (AIOM) form factor further enhances networking communication with high flexibility. The AIOM can be coupled with the latest high-speed, low latency PCI-E 4.0 storage and networking devices that support NVIDIA GPUDirect ®RDMA and GPUDirect Storage with NVME over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) on NVIDIA Mellanox® InfiniBand that feeds the expandable multi-GPU system with a continuous stream of data flow without bottlenecks. In addition, Supermicro's Titanium Level power supplies keep the system green to realize even greater cost savings with the industry's highest efficiency rating of 96%, while allowing redundant support for the GPUs.

"Supermicro systems powered by the NVIDIA A100 can quickly scale to thousands of GPUs or, using new multi-instance GPU technology, each A100 GPU can be partitioned into seven isolated GPU instances to run different jobs," said Paresh Kharya, senior director of Product Management and Marketing at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs with TensorFloat 32 provides up to 20 times more compute capacity compared to the previous generation without requiring any code changes."

Supermicro's advanced 2U design for HGX A100 4-GPU

This 2U system features the NVIDIA HGX A100 4-GPU baseboard with Supermicro's advanced thermal heatsink design to maintain the optimum system temperature under full load, all in a compact form factor. The system enables high GPU peer-to-peer communication via NVIDIA NVLink®, up to 8TB of DDR4 3200Mhz system memory, five PCI-E 4.0 I/O slots supporting GPUDirect RDMA as well as allowing four hot-swappable NVMe with GPUDirect Storage capability.

Dense, versatile 4U design with HGX A100 8-GPU

The new 4U GPU system features the NVIDIA HGX A100 8-GPU baseboard, up to six NVMe U.2 and two NVMe M.2, ten PCI-E 4.0 x16 slots, with  Supermicro's unique AIOM support invigorating the 8-GPU communication and data flow between systems through the latest technology stacks such as GPUDirect RDMA, GPUDirect Storage, and NVMe-oF on InfiniBand. The system uses NVIDIA NVLink and NVSwitch technology. It is ideal for large-scale deep learning training, neural network model applications for research or national laboratories, supercomputing clusters, and HPC cloud services.

Hyper-dense, energy-efficient 8U SuperBlade with 20 A100 PCI-E GPUs

The industry's highest density GPU blade server can support up to 20 nodes and 40 GPUs with two single-width GPUs per node, or one NVIDIA Tensor Core A100 PCI-E GPU per node in Supermicro's 8U SuperBlade enclosure. The 20 NVIDIA A100 GPUs in 8U elevates the density of computing power in a smaller footprint allowing customers to save on TCO. To support the GPU-optimized configuration and sustain the top performance and throughput needed for demanding AI applications, the SuperBlade provides a 100% non-blocking HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand networking infrastructure to accelerate deep learning and enable real-time analysis and decision making.  High density, reliability, and upgradeability make the SuperBlade a perfect building block for enterprise applications to deliver AI-powered services.

Industry's broadest portfolio of GPU accelerated systems

Supermicro continues its support of NVIDIA's advanced GPUs in various form factors, optimized for customers' unique use case scenarios and requirements. The 1U GPU systems contain up to four NVIDIA GPUs with NVLink, including NEBS Level 3 certified, 5G/Edge-ready SYS- 1029GQ. Supermicro's 2U GPU systems, such as SYS- 2029GP-TR, can support up to six NVIDIA V100 GPUs with dual PCI-E Root complex capability in one system. And finally, the 10U GPU servers, such as SYS- 9029GP-TNVRT, supports 16 V100 SXM3 GPU expansions with to Dual Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in AI acceleration.  

The flexible range of solutions powered by NVIDIA GPUs and GPU software from the NVIDIA NGC™ ecosystem provides the right building blocks for diverse tasks for organizations addressing various verticals — from AI inferencing on developed models to HPC to high-end training.

Follow Supermicro on LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook to receive their latest news and announcements.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Expert Breast Cancer Treatment Recommendations Based on Latest Evidence
NCCN Foundation is hosting free metastatic breast cancer webinars for patients and caregivers on October 8 and 12
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko confirm mutual intention to boost alliance
The Belarusian president thanked his Russian counterpart for anti-coronavirus vaccine supplies to his country, according to the Kremlin press service
Read more
Baku claims Armenia used Smerch systems in shelling of Ganja
An aide to Azerbaijan’s president Hikmet Hajiyev showed the photos of an unexploded munition launched in the city
Read more
Finnish president to meet with Russian, US negotiators after their talks in Helsinki
The Russian foreign ministry confirmed earlier in the day that the consultations would take place in Helsinki on October 5
Read more
German Foreign Ministry denies Russian Embassy consular access to Navalny
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that there are no answers to the questions asked by the Russian side through the political dialogue or through the diplomatic channels
Read more
Armenian PM says OSCE Minsk Group may discuss Russian peacekeepers’ deployment to Karabakh
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko hospitalized with double pneumonia
The ex-president’s wife said that Pyotr Poroshenko "abides by the treatment protocol"
Read more
Kamchatka authorities considering 3 pollution causes off coast of the peninsula
It was reported earlier that an excess of phenol and oil products was found in the coastal zone near Khalaktyrsky beach, where a massive stranding of sea animals was seen on the shore
Read more
Russia reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases - crisis center
Currently, 214,500 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia
Read more
Armenia debunks Baku’s claims of use of Tochka-U missile systems
Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmet Hajiev stated earlier Friday that Armenia shells Azerbaijani settlements with Smerch multiple launch rocket systems and Tochka-U tactical missiles
Read more
Baku reports missile strike from Armenian territory
Read more
Baku says its forces destroyed four Armenian tanks in Karabakh
Azerbaijan also accused Armenia of artillery shelling and rocket fire at populated areas
Read more
Over 200 people reportedly detained during protests in Belarus
Most of the people on the list were detained in Minsk
Read more
Foreign countries refuse to supply radio electronic systems for Russian aircraft
Department director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Vasily Shpak said foreign countries attempt to stop Russian civil aviation industry in such way
Read more
Nagorno-Karabakh leader seriously wounded, Baku says
According to an aide to Azerbaijan’s president Hikmet Hajiyev, during the strike Arayik Harutyunyan "was in a bunker"
Read more
Azerbaijan claims control of Madagiz settlement in Karabakh - president
The village of Madagiz is on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Water near Kamchatka beach poisoned by commercial tanker leak - source
The source added that "this area of the Pacific Ocean has active routes of sea cargo ships"
Read more
Erdogan says Turkey poised to purge Syria from terrorists
The Turkish president promised that his country would not allow the steps that might result in "a new humanitarian disaster"
Read more
Azerbaijan forces take control of seven villages near Nagorno-Karabakh - president
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Read more
Recovered COVID-19 patients may emit virus up to 90 days, top sanitary doctor says
An individual without symptoms is feeling great and has excellent blood tests but he is still emitting the virus nasally, Anna Popova said
Read more
Press review: Armenia, Azerbaijan up the ante and Putin slaps export ban on timber
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 1
Read more
Press review: Russia, US, France urge Karabakh truce and Kremlin brands Navalny CIA stooge
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 2
Read more
Venezuelan President thanks Russia for coronavirus vaccine supply
About 2,000 Venezuelans will participate in clinical trials of the vaccine, according to the authorities
Read more
Minsk imposes symmetrical sanctions against UK, Canadian officials
On September 29, governments of the UK and Canada imposed sanctions against Belarusian president Alexander Lukahsenko and other officials, including Minister of the Interior Yuri Karaev and Central Electoral Commission head Lidiya Yermoshina, as well as Lukashenko’s son
Read more
Armenian, Azerbaijani forces engage in six-hour non-stop clash on Saturday
The army of the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh has brought down a helicopter of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces
Read more
Russia’s Investigative Committee reviews marine animals' deaths in Kamchatka
It was specified that additional samples of sea water, atmospheric air, and sand have already been taken
Read more
Lukashenko says no weapons supplied from Belarus to Azerbaijan and Armenia in 6 months
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his Armenian counterpart, Armen Sarkissian discussed the socio-economic and political situation in Belarus and Armenia
Read more
Foreign nationals detained in Armenia on suspicion of espionage - security service
Investigation continues
Read more
Baku views analysis of Karabakh conflict causes as first step towards settlement
He also called upon the media to closely study all aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, "first of all, political and legislative ones"
Read more
Russia’s Chumakov Center says its COVID-19 vaccine will be used when clinical trials over
Chumakov Center has a modern production facility with the capacity to produce up to ten million doses of various vaccines
Read more
Baku claims Armenia used Smerch systems in shelling of Ganja
Earlier, Azerbaijan reported that during the shelling of city four civilians were wounded and another one was killed
Read more
Foreign troops not engaged in Azerbaijan’s military operations — diplomat
Azerbaijan shares the world’s concerns following reports about the engagement of combatants from the Middle East in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Rzayev said
Read more
Russian, Armenian top diplomats discuss ways out of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
The Russian top diplomat expressed concern over the growing number of casualties among civilians in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Read more
Russia's combat helicopters to be armed with suicide drones — source
The cluster boasts weapons programming instruments
Read more
Trump to be taken to Walter Reed Medical Center
According to White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany, Trump will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days
Read more
Defense technology behemoth Rostec releases video of combat exoskeletons in action
The video portrays a soldier in full combat gear moving across rugged terrain, running, squatting, jumping onto a high platform, getting into a motor vehicle and ascending a stairway
Read more
Turkey expects Azerbaijan to ‘liberate its territories’ in Karabakh, says Erdogan
Meanwhile, the Turkish President tied the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh to the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and in Syria
Read more
Armenian PM says sure Russia will ensure Armenia’s security if necessary
Russia has the 102nd base in Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said
Read more
Nagorno-Karabakh’s capital shelled by Azerbaijani forces, plunges into darkness
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Read more
US extends sanctions against Russian arms export agency
The restrictions were renewed, as before, on the basis of US national legislation on nonproliferation in respect of Iran, North Korea and Syria
Read more
Press review: Azeri-Armenian conflict rages on and Lukashenko hits back hard at EU
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 5th
Read more
Russian Navy monitoring UK warship in Black Sea
The Dragon is a destroyer of the Type 45 designated to operate as part of carrier multi-purpose groups
Read more
Russian intelligence head says CIA, Pentagon implicated in Belarus unrest
The United States is using dirty methods to whip up tensions in Belarus, the foreign intelligence chief stated
Read more
CIA working with Navalny, Kremlin spokesman says
According to Dmitry Peskov, it’s not the first time that contacts between Navalny and foreign intelligence agencies have been detected
Read more
Over 300 Syrian Islamists arrive in Karabakh via Turkey — Macron
The French leader said Russia is aware of this fact
Read more
Armenia demands ECHR take interim measures against Turkey
Armenia’s mission to the ECHR said that this country "supports attacks against civilian population and civil infrastructure in Armenia and Artsakh"
Read more
Armenia ready to request military assistance from Russia, ambassador says
On Sep 27, Baku said that Armenia had shelled the Azeri army’s positions and Yerevan, in turn, claimed that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces had launched an offensive towards Nagorno-Karabakh, shelling regional settlements
Read more
Russia to create advanced space tracking system — aerospace forces
The Russian Aerospace Forces are looking into the possibility of building additional radars for its missile attack early warning system
Read more
Yerevan reports offensive of Azerbaijani troops in the north, south of Nagorno-Karabakh
There are fierce battles in the northern and southern areas of Artsakh, press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry wrote on her Facebook page
Read more
Three Azerbaijani jets downed in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia says
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Read more
Arktika nuclear-powered icebreaker reaches North Pole
Project 22220 nuclear icebreakers can lead caravans of ships in three-meter Arctic ice
Read more