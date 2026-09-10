Indian PM Modi may pay official visit to Russia next year — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may pay a visit to Russia in 2027 if his schedule does not allow him to make it before the yearend, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

"There is an agreement between the leaders that they will meet at least once in one country or the other, that is, on a rotating basis," Ushakov stated. "Last year we were in New Delhi and this time it’s the Indian prime minister’s turn, which he is well aware of and the leaders have repeatedly discussed this issue."

"Our doors are open and should any opportunity emerge that we can literally jump at then the prime minister will probably come to see us [this year]. If there is none, then we will undoubtedly organize the meeting in the first half of next year," he added.