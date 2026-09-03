Zimbabwean president invited to visit Russia this year — upper house speaker

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been invited to visit Russia this year and Moscow hopes he will attend the Russia-Africa summit due to be held on October 28 and 29, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with the president's wife, Auxillia Mnangagwa.

"As far as I know, your husband, the president of Zimbabwe, esteemed Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa, has an invitation to pay a visit to Russia and we hope this visit will take place this year," Matviyenko said, adding that Zimbabwe traditionally actively participates in Russia-Africa summits.

"Another, the third, such summit will be held in Moscow on October 28 and 29 and we hope that esteemed Mr. president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, will find it possible to lead a representative Zimbabwean delegation again," she noted.